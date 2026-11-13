Karnataka joins centre’s 100GW green power pool

BENGALURU: The Union Ministry of Power has drawn up an extensive plan for generating 100 Giga Watt (GW) of green stored power, and Karnataka has committed to contribute 10% (10 GW) to this by 2034–35.

The ministry had drawn this plan, taking inputs and commitments from all states. Karnataka energy department had listed 2,000MW from Sharavathi pumped storage project (PSP) in Shivamogga and 1,600MW from Saundatti power project in Belagavi.

But now, clearance for the Sharavathi project is in limbo. Sources in Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), the agency implementing the project, said, “There is no Plan-B, if this project does not see through. The Karnataka state wildlife board referred the project to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). We are waiting for approvals.

It is already delayed by two years. Even if clearances are obtained by March 2027, the project will be completed by 2037. But if no clearances are obtained, we will have to scrap the project.”

Experts working with the government and conservationists opposing the project before the courts said the state government should now think of alternatives amidst strong opposition from all quarters.

“Two PSPs are being implemented in Karnataka by private firms – 1,600MW in Saundatti and 300MW at Narihalla in Sandoor, Ballari. For the state, the Sharavathi project has become a matter of pride, they can instead use the allocated money for enhancing the capacity of other projects being implemented in the state.

They can also partner with other states implementing the PSPs with the same cost. But no other option is being looked at. The government should also look at high-end battery storage options and technological advances done in this sector,” said an expert and petitioner in court.