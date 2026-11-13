Karnataka: ‘Murdered’ woman alive, man spends 2.5 yrs in jail

MANDYA: In a bizarre twist to a six-year-old missing-person case that turned into a murder investigation, a 35-year-old woman who was presumed dead has resurfaced in Mandya district, raising questions over the arrest and imprisonment of a man accused of killing her.

Manju N, who went missing from Pandavapura in June 2019, was traced to Mayigonahalli village in Nagamangala taluk on Wednesday, where she has been living with her husband, Nagendra, from Chamarajanagar.

This has come as huge relief to Rajesh M R, alias Kaala, who spent nearly two-and-a-half years in prison after being accused of murdering her.

Manju told the police that she had left home as her family had forced her into a marriage against her wishes. She subsequently married Nagendra, lived in Tamil Nadu for about a year and later settled in Mayigonahalli.

She said she did not know Rajesh. She has, reportedly, expressed willingness to give a statement before any authority to establish the facts.

Man claims custodial torture, lapses in probe

Manju, daughter of Nagaraju of Hirode Beedi in Pandavapura, was married to Manjunath of Neelanakoppalu village in Srirangapatna taluk in 2019. As she was suffering from ill health, she returned to her father’s house in May 2019 for treatment.

On the night of June 23, 2019, she went missing when her father, who lived with her, left for his security guard duty. Nagaraju lodged a missing-person complaint at Pandavapura police station on July 3.

During the investigation, the police found that Manju had made her last phone call from Rajesh’s mobile phone after accidentally meeting him at the bus stand in Pandavapura.