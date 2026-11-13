KPSC exam on Sunday, halls to have two invigilators, CM Shivakumar reviews preparation

BENGALURU: The scam-hit Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is all set to conduct the preliminary examination for 319 posts of Gazetted Probationer across the state on Sunday (November 15).

Two invigilators will be deputed to examination halls for the first time to prevent malpractices. Private aided educational institutions have been warned that their recognition will be cancelled if they allow malpractices.

Reviewing the preparations made for the exam via a video conference with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar issued strict instructions to train all examination staff on the lines of election work and submit a compliance report.

After reviewing the preparations, he directed the officials to ensure utmost transparency in the conduct of the examination, leaving no room for any malpractice.

“We have introduced several reforms in the examination process,” he said, instructing the DCs to strictly enforce the guidelines issued by the KPSC and ensure surveillance through CCTV cameras at all examination centres.

He directed the police department to make proper security arrangements.

“No unauthorised person should be permitted inside examination centres. Even authorised persons should undergo security checks. Individuals may only carry items permitted as per the guidelines,” the Chief Minister said.

Shivakumar told the officials to assess the sensitivity of each examination centre and deploy staff accordingly. Additional security equipment may be procured on a rental basis, and police personnel should be mobilised from other centres if needed.

Stating that the candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones to the exam centres, he said senior officials will be held accountable for any lapses.