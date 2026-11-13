KPSC exam on Sunday, halls to have two invigilators, CM Shivakumar reviews preparation

BENGALURU: The scam-hit Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is all set to conduct the preliminary examination for 319 posts of Gazetted Probationer across the state on Sunday (November 15).
Two invigilators will be deputed to examination halls for the first time to prevent malpractices. Private aided educational institutions have been warned that their recognition will be cancelled if they allow malpractices.
Reviewing the preparations made for the exam via a video conference with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar issued strict instructions to train all examination staff on the lines of election work and submit a compliance report.
After reviewing the preparations, he directed the officials to ensure utmost transparency in the conduct of the examination, leaving no room for any malpractice.
“We have introduced several reforms in the examination process,” he said, instructing the DCs to strictly enforce the guidelines issued by the KPSC and ensure surveillance through CCTV cameras at all examination centres.
He directed the police department to make proper security arrangements.
“No unauthorised person should be permitted inside examination centres. Even authorised persons should undergo security checks. Individuals may only carry items permitted as per the guidelines,” the Chief Minister said.
Shivakumar told the officials to assess the sensitivity of each examination centre and deploy staff accordingly. Additional security equipment may be procured on a rental basis, and police personnel should be mobilised from other centres if needed.
Stating that the candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones to the exam centres, he said senior officials will be held accountable for any lapses.
The CM directed the Department of e-Governance to deploy an Aadhaar-based identity verification system at the exam centres to weed out impersonators.
Two invigilators
For the first time, two invigilators will be deployed in every examination hall, and the Chief Minister mandated that at least one of them must be from a government college. This dual-invigilator system is intended to conduct secondary checks after candidates enter the hall and to maintain strict vigil throughout the exam.
The Chief Minister warned that if the examination centres in private aided colleges are found to have facilitated malpractice, the recognition of such institutions will be cancelled.
He appealed to the candidates not to pay heed to rumours, directing the police department to actively monitor social media.
Reforms to curb malpractices
5-Option OMR System: If a candidate does not know the answer to a question, he/she must mandatorily darken the fifth bubble (Option 5). No question may be left blank
Triple-Copy OMR Sheet: To ensure transparency, the OMR sheet will have three copies. One copy will be given to the candidate and the other two for KPSC evaluation and to be kept in the DCs/KPSC’s strongroom
CCTV cameras and mobile jammers to be installed in all examination halls. SPs will certify the jammers
Same-Day OMR Upload: Scanned copies of all OMR sheets will be uploaded to the KPSC website for public viewing on the day of the exam. Arrangements have been made to scan OMR sheets in 12 districts
No of posts: 319 (202 Group ‘B’ and 117 Group ‘A’)
Aspirants: 1,47,067 (91,238 men & 53,074 women)
345 examination sub-centres
Kalaburagi, Raichur, Ballari, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, Tumakuru, Mysuru, and Bengaluru Urban districts