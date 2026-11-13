NDA to field consensus candidate in Hiriyur: Kumaraswamy

TUMAKURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and state JDS president HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the NDA would field a consensus candidate in the forthcoming Hiriyur Assembly bypoll, indicating that the BJP and JDS would jointly decide on the candidate after discussions.

Speaking to reporters after performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the Adarsha Speciality Chemicals Private Limited factory at the Vasanthapura Industrial Complex in Kora hobli of the district, Kumaraswamy said there was considerable demand for a JDS-backed NDA candidate in Hiriyur.

“It is not about whether the candidate belongs to JDS or BJP. A candidate acceptable to all NDA partners will contest. There is considerable demand for a JDS-backed NDA candidate in Hiriyur. In the previous election, JDS lost to Congress by a margin of just 1,200 votes. We will discuss and arrive at a decision. The NDA candidate’s victory is certain,” the former chief minister said.

Kumaraswamy also hit back at Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over his reported remarks on the efforts he had made to become the CM. “I never approached anyone in my party seeking the CM’s post. They themselves came forward and made me the CM.