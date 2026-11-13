PM Modi in Bengaluru: Pink line metro, projects worth Rs 15,600 crore to be unveiled today

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Friday to launch a series of infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore across Karnataka, inaugurate the elevated section of Namma Metro’s Pink Line and flag off of a Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka and Goa.

PM Modi landed at HAL Airport at 10.05 A.M and is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram at S-VYASA University in Jigani at 10.45 A.M.

Restrictions will be in place around Bannerghatta Road, Dairy Circle, JP Nagar and Jayanagar during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes, including Kanakapura Road, Hosur Road and NICE Road.

Parking will be prohibited on select roads, including 8th Main Road, 15th Cross Road, Marenahalli Main Road, East End Main Road and Swagath Main Road.

At 12:45 P.M the Prime Minister will reach the Tavarekere (Suddaguntapalya) Metro Station to flag off the 7.5 km elevated pink line, from where he will ride till IIM-B (Institute of Management Bangalore).