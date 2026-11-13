PM Modi in Bengaluru: Pink line metro, projects worth Rs 15,600 crore to be unveiled today

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Friday to launch a series of infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore across Karnataka, inaugurate the elevated section of Namma Metro’s Pink Line and flag off of a Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka and Goa.
PM Modi landed at HAL Airport at 10.05 A.M and is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram at S-VYASA University in Jigani at 10.45 A.M.
Restrictions will be in place around Bannerghatta Road, Dairy Circle, JP Nagar and Jayanagar during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes, including Kanakapura Road, Hosur Road and NICE Road.
Parking will be prohibited on select roads, including 8th Main Road, 15th Cross Road, Marenahalli Main Road, East End Main Road and Swagath Main Road.
At 12:45 P.M the Prime Minister will reach the Tavarekere (Suddaguntapalya) Metro Station to flag off the 7.5 km elevated pink line, from where he will ride till IIM-B (Institute of Management Bangalore).
At IIM-B, the Prime Minister will lay foundation stones and inaugurate urban mobility, renewable energy, petroleum infrastructure, waste management and railways projects. The event will take place at 01:45 P.M/
PM Modi will inaugurate energy transmission works at Koppal-II and Gadag-II, built at a cost of Rs 4,450 crore, and the Bidar transmission project worth Rs 1,370 crore.
He will also lay the foundation stone for transmission infrastructure at the Davanagere, Chitradurga and Ballari renewable energy zones, along with system-strengthening works at Davanagere and Ballari costing over Rs 1,100 crore.
PM Modi will also inaugurate the 80,000 metric tonnes capacity underground LPG storage cavern in Mangaluru, touted to be India's largest, built at a cost of over Rs 850 crore.
The facility is connected to New Mangalore Port through a 9.4-km pipeline. He will also dedicate MRPL's Devangonthi Marketing Terminal near Bengaluru, built at an investment of Rs 330 crore.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for GAIL's compressed biogas plant at Haralakunte in Bengaluru which will process around 300 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily to produce 12.6 tonnes of compressed biogas.
Four stations redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road will be inaugrated today.
PM Modi will also inaugurate the 45-km Bagalkot-Wandal railway doubling section, part of the 284-km Gadag-Hotgi project, and the electrification of the 55-km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section, completing electrification of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route.
The Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, connecting Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar will also be flagged off.
PM Modi will depart to Mysuru at 2.30 P.M and reach by 3.20 P.M where he will launch a tree plantation drive under the Bharat Van programme before inaugurating COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium at the University of Mysore campus.
Built by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, the planetarium is billed as India's first LED dome planetarium. Its 15-metre tilted dome has around 6,150 panels containing 4.2 crore individual LEDs. The complex will also house exhibition halls, an astronomy museum, a lecture hall and a training centre, with shows in Kannada, English and Hindi.