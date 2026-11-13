PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 15,600cr in Bengaluru today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru on Friday. The PM will land at HAL Airport at 10.05 am. He will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram at S-VYASA University in Jigani at 10.45 A.M.

Modi will then flag off the elevated corridor services of the Metro Pink Line at Tavarekere Metro Station at 12.45 pm.

At a one-hour programme at IIMB auditorium at 1.15 pm, Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several projects worth Rs 15,600 crore.

The PM will depart for Mysuru at 2.30 pm and reach there at 3.20 pm. He will launch a sapling plantation drive before inaugurating the COSMOS-Mysuru planetarium. He will depart from Mysuru at 6.05 pm.