Police arrest 11 in Ballari sex trafficking case

BALLARI: The Ballari police have busted an alleged sex trafficking racket in which young women, including minors from economically weaker sections, were allegedly lured in the name of performing "Lakshmi Puja" and subsequently forced into prostitution.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (SP) D Suman Pennaker said a woman identified as Govindamma and her associates were allegedly operating the racket from Millerpet in Ballari city with the intention of making money by exploiting vulnerable women.

The accused allegedly approached unmarried young women by promising them substantial earnings through a special Lakshmi puja. They allegedly collected photographs of women, with specific requirements regarding their height, and also sought separate photographs of their right hands and legs.

The victims were promised a share of the money generated through the ritual, while the alleged godman performing the puja and agents who brought the women were also promised their respective shares. The police said the women were allegedly sexually exploited without their knowledge and later blackmailed with threats of circulating obscene photographs and videos on social media.

The victims were subsequently forced into prostitution and allegedly sent to Bengaluru, Anantapur, Vijayapura and other places. The accused reportedly used code words, referring to victims as 'paper' and the alleged godman as 'DR'.

Preliminary investigation indicated that an organised prostitution racket was operating and photographs and videos of the victims in the circulation and use are being examined in identifying others involved in the network.

The racket was uncovered following a 45-day undercover operation by Akkapade personnel Lalithamma, Shahida, Anita and Rukiya Banu. They changed their identities, established contact with the suspects and posed as women interested in performing Lakshmi puja to gather evidence.

A case has been registered at the APMC police station. Eleven accused have been arrested, while five others, including the alleged prime accused, are absconding. Police have launched a search operation to trace them