Priyank questions Centre’s contribution to Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government’s contribution to Karnataka in the past 13 years, alleging the Centre takes credit for projects largely funded by the State.
“Karnataka is an economic engine, creating jobs and contributing significantly to GST and the national economy. We are only asking for our rightful share of tax revenues,” he said. All Central government slogans like Viksit Bharat, Amrit Kaal, Skill India and Make in India begin from Bengaluru, he added.
Kharge told reporters that Karnataka cannot expect anything from Modi. “What is Modi’s contribution to Karnataka?’’ he questioned. He said the Central government takes all the credit, be it for the Metro or Jal Jeevan Mission, in spite of the State’s contributing considerably more than the Centre. “They are not doing us a favour.
We are creating jobs, contributing to the economy and are high on GST, IT, jobs, and the highest absorbent of migrants. We are prospering because of our policy and budget. In return we are not getting anything. We are just asking for a fair tax share,’’ he said.
On crop compensation, Kharge said they have sought Rs 32,000crore from the Centre. “Last time, the Centre did not pay and we had to go to the Supreme Court. The Centre obliged only after court direction. Our only request is to release Karnataka’s dues at the earliest,” he said. Kharge also slammed BJP MPs who he said they do not raise their voice as they are scared of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“They are only interested in making reels and praising Modi,’’ he said. He said this year’s severe drought should have been declared as a “national disaster” but BJP members are busy criticising Sonia Gandhi’s book.
Kharge said milk prices had increased in Maharashtra, but the BJP had remained silent. “When the Centre increased petrol and diesel prices, they did not speak up either. Let them join us in a meeting with PM Modi to seek compensation. Why are they unwilling to come? Why are they afraid of Modi? They seem to be comfortable with injustice, even if we suffer or die. Yet, they continue to praise Modi, saying ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’,” he said.
Asked about a case registered against him, Kharge said the complainant claimed to be a member of the RSS. “Let them produce RSS membership card. Every organisation gives an identity card, be it a company, political party or organisation.
Just because I am home minister, its not that an FIR cannot be filed. We are completely constitutional and cannot work beyond law.” Kharge had alleged that people associated with RSS were behind the killings of Kalburgi, Lankesh and Dabholkar. “Cases are going on. We have produced evidence to the court. Everyone knows who is behind this, we have to put them behind bars,’’ he added.