Priyank questions Centre’s contribution to Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government’s contribution to Karnataka in the past 13 years, alleging the Centre takes credit for projects largely funded by the State.

“Karnataka is an economic engine, creating jobs and contributing significantly to GST and the national economy. We are only asking for our rightful share of tax revenues,” he said. All Central government slogans like Viksit Bharat, Amrit Kaal, Skill India and Make in India begin from Bengaluru, he added.

Kharge told reporters that Karnataka cannot expect anything from Modi. “What is Modi’s contribution to Karnataka?’’ he questioned. He said the Central government takes all the credit, be it for the Metro or Jal Jeevan Mission, in spite of the State’s contributing considerably more than the Centre. “They are not doing us a favour.

We are creating jobs, contributing to the economy and are high on GST, IT, jobs, and the highest absorbent of migrants. We are prospering because of our policy and budget. In return we are not getting anything. We are just asking for a fair tax share,’’ he said.

On crop compensation, Kharge said they have sought Rs 32,000crore from the Centre. “Last time, the Centre did not pay and we had to go to the Supreme Court. The Centre obliged only after court direction. Our only request is to release Karnataka’s dues at the earliest,” he said. Kharge also slammed BJP MPs who he said they do not raise their voice as they are scared of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“They are only interested in making reels and praising Modi,’’ he said. He said this year’s severe drought should have been declared as a “national disaster” but BJP members are busy criticising Sonia Gandhi’s book.