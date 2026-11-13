Tejasvi Surya disputes Karnataka’s claim of bearing 84% of Metro cost

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday accused the state government of misrepresenting Namma Metro’s funding pattern by including Rs 28,958 crore in foreign loans, arranged with the Centre’s sovereign backing, in the State’s contribution.

He put the Centre’s share at 53.35% and Karnataka’s at 46.65%, citing BMRCL’s approved funding plan as opposed to the claims of state bearing nearly 84% share.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the Pink Line’s elevated section on Friday, Surya challenged Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda’s claim that Karnataka was bearing nearly 84% of the total project cost of Rs 77,891 crore, against the Centre’s 16%.

Surya said the Rs 28,958 crore in foreign loans was arranged through the Centre’s sovereign guarantee, availed by BMRCL and serviced by the corporation, and was not a direct contribution from the state government’s budget. He said the state’s share, after excluding these loans, worked out to 46.65%, while the Centre’s share was 53.35%.

“BMRCL and the state government are two different entities. An attempt is being made to confuse the two and mislead the people,” he said, questioning why the state was claiming that it was repaying the entire loan amount. He also pointed out that both the Centre and the state had contributed Rs 9,164 crore each as equity to BMRCL, a 50:50 joint venture.