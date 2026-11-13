Valmiki corporation scam: ED files complaint, cash trail leads to six accused

BENGALURU: A special city court ordered issue of summons to six additional accused based on the supplementary complaint filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which collected more materials in relation to the multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Pittala Srinivasa, Gamini Chinna Raju, Velma Suresh, G Jagadeesh, Paratopia E-Commerce Pvt Ltd, represented by Makunga Moshillung Maring, and Makunga Moshillung Maring are arrayed as accused Nos. 26 to 31 respectively.

“From the supplementary prosecution complaint and documents submitted, it prima facie appeared there is sufficient material to proceed against accused No. 26 to 31,” said Judge Shivaprasad KB, Special Court for trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs, ordering that summons be issued to them.

The supplementary complaint was filed by Directorate of Enforcement, which arrayed 25 accused, including former minister B Nagendra, in the primary complaint registered under Sections 44(1)(b) and 45(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

According to the special court order, Pittala Srinivasa, who was managing the accounts of accused No.2, Satyanarayana Varma, was in possession of Rs 93 lakh diverted from the corporation. The amount was seized from his personal account and bank account of his friend.

Varma asked accused No. 27, Gamini Chinna Raju, the proprietor of Saranya Bullions, to make jewellery and raise a bill in the name of his GN Industries, but there is no material to substantiate the delivery of jewellery.

However, an amount of Rs 2 crore was diverted to the account of Saranya Bullions on April 18, 2024, from Varma, and Chinna Raju did not obtain KYC documents of his customer.

Velma Suresh, accused No. 28, was in need of a bank balance of approximately Rs 45 lakh to get a US visa for his son’s higher education, and arranged the amount from other sources, and approached accused No.19 G Kishore Reddy to convert the cash. But there is no material to show such an alleged transaction.