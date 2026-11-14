Bengaluru: Elderly raise concern over age certificate fee

BENGALURU: Senior citizens seeking pension benefits have raised concerns over the Rs 300 fee charged by Victoria Hospital for issuing age verification certificates, saying the amount is a financial burden on elderly people from economically weaker sections.

Around 800 senior citizens have reportedly approached ActionAid, an NGO working with vulnerable communities, complaining about the charge and seeking its withdrawal.

Rajesh K, a representative of ActionAid, said senior citizens have been paying Rs 300 for the certificate for the past six months. Many of those approaching the organisation are residents of slums who depend on government pensions for their livelihood and find the additional expense difficult to bear.

The organisation has urged the government to either withdraw the fee or provide certificates free of cost to economically disadvantaged senior citizens. The certificate is required by senior citizens to establish their age while applying for pension benefits.

Applicants have to visit Victoria Hospital, where a designated doctor examines them, fills out the application and provides the necessary seal and signature.

ActionAid representatives said the process and the fee create difficulties for elderly applicants, who are often dependent on others to accompany them to the hospital.