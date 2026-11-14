Bengaluru HC refuses to bin defamatory proceedings against Yatnal

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday refused to quash defamatory proceedings initiated against MLA Basanagouda R Patil Yatnalon the complaint filed in April 2025 by Shivananda S Patil from Vijayapura on a statement allegedly made by him on a YouTube channel.

Yatnal challenged the order dated January 24, 2026, passed by the Special Court of magistrate to take cognisance of the offences.

His counsel contended that the trial court could not have taken cognisance based on the statement of the complainant and the two witnesses, as the requirements of Explanation-4 of Section 499 of IPC or Section 356 of BNS are not met.

The complainant has stated that his reputation is lowered in the estimation of others because of the imputation. The two witnesses examined on his behalf have also stated that the complainant’s reputation is lowered; however, at the same time, the witnesses have also stated that the allegations are false, he argued.