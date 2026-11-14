Bengaluru: Nursing student files complaint against man for harassment

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old nursing student has approached the police stating that an unidentified man has been repeatedly harassing her and other women and spitting on them at Yelahanka 4th Phase.

The harassment has reportedly been continuing for the past three to four months, particularly around the vicinity of a nursing college and the adjoining main road.

According to the complaint, the accused targets women, mostly nursing students, particularly when they are walking alone and there is nobody around.

He approaches them, deliberately spits on them and behaves indecently. The complainant stated that around 1.48 P.M on September 30, the accused riding a scooter spat on her on the road between Hanika Medical Store and Indraprastha Hotel before fleeing.

The accused repeated the act between 2.30 P.M and 3 P.M on November 5 near a hotel and Fida Bakery. In the latest incident, on November 8 around 1.40 P.M, the man spat on her again in front of a Bank of Baroda ATM.

He also reportedly followed her and behaved abusively in a public place.

The victim’s friend was also subjected to similar harassment when she was walking alone. The complainant suspects that several other persons may also be involved in the harassment and has urged the police to identify the accused and take appropriate legal action against all those responsible.

“The victim filed a complaint on Monday. We are going through the CCTV footage in the vicinity to trace the accused,” said an officer.

A case of stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman has been registered by the Yelahanka New Town police.