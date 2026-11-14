CM Shivakumar calls for Karnataka-Tamil Nadu cooperation on development, asserts right to build Mekedatu dam

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday asserted that the state had the right to build the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river while protecting Tamil Nadu's entitlement to 177 TMC of water, and said the project would be pursued in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.

He said Karnataka would seek the necessary forest and environmental clearances from the Centre and was committed to taking the project forward. Responding to criticism from Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar invited the neighbouring state government to send a delegation to understand the project's benefits.

"Let them (Tamil Nadu government) come with a delegation. I will show them and explain how this project will benefit them," he told reporters here.

Emphasising cooperation between the two states on development despite political differences, he said, "In politics, we will compete; in development, we will cooperate," referring to his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the discussions on issues concerning Karnataka.

The Mekedatu project has been a longstanding point of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. While Karnataka maintains that the reservoir will meet Bengaluru's drinking water requirements and help manage water scarcity, Tamil Nadu fears it could affect the interests of its farmers.

Shivakumar said all political parties in Karnataka had agreed that the project should proceed. He added that he was submitting the necessary documents to the Central ministries to secure clearances and had urged the Centre to reject the Kasturirangan report.

"It is our duty to protect their right. At the same time, it is our right to build the dam and provide them with water," he said, referring to Tamil Nadu's allocated share.