CM Shivakumar seeks Rs 22,400cr drought aid from Centre

BENGALURU: KARNATAKA Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the release of Rs 22,400.58 crore in drought relief sought by Karnataka, citing extensive crop losses across the state, and raised the demands of sugarcane farmers for better prices and a fair share of ethanol allocation.

Addressing a gathering in the presence of Modi at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), Shivakumar said Karnataka had received the second-lowest rainfall in 70 years, with 226 of the 240 taluks declared drought-affected. Nearly 58 lakh hectares of crops had suffered damage, with estimated losses of Rs 62,482 crore, he said.

Shivakumar also submitted a memorandum to the PM, seeking early approval and release of Rs 22,400.58 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to support affected farmers.

Drawing attention to the concerns of sugarcane growers, he said farmers were demanding `5,500 per tonne against the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of `3,650 per tonne for the 2026-27 season.

The Chief Minster also sought a revision of the minimum support price of sugar, which, he said, had remained unchanged at Rs 31/kg since 2019, and urged the Centre to ensure Karnataka received a fair share of ethanol allocation.