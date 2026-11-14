CM Shivakumar urges Centre to clear Mekedatu project, align CSR norms

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief minister DK Shivakumar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project and expedite all statutory clearances for the project to be built across the Cauvery river.

This comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Mekedatu dam DPR approvals without the consent of the lower riparian state.

Addressing during the inauguration of CoSMOS – Centre of Space and Modern Optical Sciences in Mysuru in the presence of the PM, the CM placed three key demands before the Centre and urged the need for cooperation between the Union and State governments to address critical developmental challenges.

Referring to the Mekedatu project, Shivakumar said the Supreme Court had already delivered its verdict on the project and that the legal position was settled. He urged the Centre to grant the final statutory clearances to enable the drinking water project to move forward without further delay.

Raising concerns over primary education and migration to urban centres, the CM said economic migration for education and employment was leading to a significant shift in population patterns.

Citing statistics, he said migration for education and work had increased from 31% in 2002 to 47% in 2026 and could touch 70% over the next two decades if the trend continued.