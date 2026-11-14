‘Entire world celebrates Yoga Day because of India’: PM Modi

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday deemed yoga and ayurveda to be emblematic of India and its culture, adding that 28 countries have signed MoUs with India in the field of ayurveda. The PM was speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of S-VYASA University’s Prashanti Kutiram campus in Jigani.

“I feel the energy of yoga in Bengaluru today. Karnataka’s soil has sustained the core of yoga as a discipline for centuries and enriched it. Dr Rajkumar has served yoga as much as he did his art. Amid Karnataka’s history lies Prashanti Kutiram. Its journey should be known to every Indian: how an ordinary yoga centre transformed into a movement is an inspiration,” Modi said, adding that the Union Government is giving yoga added recognition with a place in national level tournaments like Khelo India.

The PM posited Indian spirituality and natural sciences as emblematic of the nation at large, and entities that he has carried during his travels as reflective of the country.

“The entire world celebrates International Yoga Day because of India. In Saudi Arabia, yoga has been recognised as a sport activity. Wherever I go in the world, during a meal, the person beside me talks to me about yoga, and I have to explain that I am merely a practitioner, not an expert,” he added.

“Ayurveda is being promoted by the union govt as much as yoga. For the first time in India, we have created a Ministry of Ayush. From India, ayurveda exports are increasing constantly, worth up to lakhs of crores of currency.

An incidental item like turmeric has acquired global fame, and consequently we constituted the National Turmeric Board. We need to pass on the opportunities of our tradition to the youth of today,” Modi added.

Modi invoked Bengaluru-based RSS proponent HV Seshadri’s birth anniversary as well. “Seshadri’s ideals set in the RSS are followed by its cadres today. He used to say that we should learn from a mother’s selfless devotion to her child, and serve society like she serves her child,” he said.