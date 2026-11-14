Karnataka Congress leaders condemn Rahul phone tapping

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress leaders rallied behind Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi over his statement that PM Narenda Modi’s government was tapping his phone.

“I have heard of surveillance against persons carrying out unlawful activities and those who are a threat to the nation, but the fascist mindset negates the principles of democracy enshrined in the Constitution with regard to right to privacy.

Nothing new for Narendra Modi, because as Gujarat Chief Minister he is alleged to have had tapped the phones of many important people,” said KPCC President BK Hariprasad.

Former minister HK Patil said it is unfortunate that the PMO could have stooped to this level. “If an Opposition leader’s phone is tapped, it is questioning the very working of democracy... The charge made by the Leader of the Opposition cannot be taken lightly by anyone who believes in and respects the idea of democracy...The PM should institute a judicial inquiry if he wants to restore the people’s confidence in democracy,’’ Patil added.

“The Narendra Modi government has been known to use all means — legal, illegal, moral, immoral to snoop against its political adversaries. We have seen this during the Pegasus scandal, which was widely used, and the Modi government’s proximity to certain countries gives them access to this software which they use on important people to keep them under their political control,” said Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad.