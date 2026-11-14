Karnataka proposes nine-year tenure for KPS teachers

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday published a draft notification proposing significant changes to the transfer process for government school teachers. School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said teachers would be incentivised to transfer to Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) through weightage marks.

“The minimum stay period of service for a teacher in the critical posts is nine years,” the notification stated. “A minimum tenure of nine years has been set for service in these (KPS) schools.

By working at the same school for a longer period, teachers can build an emotional bond with the students, better understand their individual capabilities, and tailor their instruction accordingly,” Bangarappa said.

He also said the percentage limit on vacant posts at the taluk level had been relaxed to 25%, creating more opportunities for transfers.

“In this transfer process, we have provided special relaxations for pregnant teachers and mothers with children under the age of five. On humanitarian grounds, we have introduced provisions to assist teachers who are suffering from ill health or those with disabilities.

I hope that these changes to the transfer process will be well-received by our teaching community,” Bangarappa added.