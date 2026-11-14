Kids’ panchayats to be held in 5,927 GPs till Jan 24

BENGALURU: Ahead of Children’s Day on Saturday, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre launched a ‘Children’s Grama Sabha’ (village panchayat) in Jakkur, Bengaluru, on Friday.

Similar panchayats for children will be conducted at 5,927 gram panchayats in the state over the next 10 weeks, till January 24, where their concerns would be heard and acted upon, according to Khandre.

“Children are not merely citizens of the future, but are citizens of the present as well. Therefore, rather than viewing children solely as beneficiaries of panchayat facilities, they should be treated as active partners who can express their opinions and raise questions regarding the development of their villages,” Khandre said.

He also attributed the establishment of lakhs of schools and hospitals to Nehru.

Through the upcoming sessions, school students will be introduced to concepts like children’s rights, sanitation, and rural development. “The initiative also aims to raise awareness about issues like child marriage and child labour, thereby preparing children to contribute to the creation of a better society,” Khandre said.