KPSC scam: Shivashankarappa in SIT custody, to be grilled

BENGALURU: In a fresh development in the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary officer recruitment scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), has taken former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar into custody for questioning.

The SIT, headed by Law and Order ADGP Hithendra, was constituted following directions from the Karnataka High Court. As part of the first phase of the investigation, the SIT approached the 1st ACMM Court seeking the custody of Sahukar, who headed the commission during the alleged scam, and is accused of being involved in the irregularities.

Allowing the SIT’s plea, the court ordered that Sahukar, who is lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison, be handed over to the SIT till November 19.

Chikkaballapur Additional SP Jagannath Rai has been appointed investigation officer in the case.

Investigation into the veterinary officer recruitment scam, which triggered a major controversy across the State, was initially conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Shivashankarappa had been questioned several times by CID officials. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate, which launched a separate probe into alleged money laundering linked to the recruitment scam, arrested Shivashankarappa Sahukar and sent him to prison.