PM Modi flags off Pink Line, Bengaluru Metro network crosses 100km

BENGALURU: The 7.5-km elevated section of Namma Metro’s Pink Line running between Kalena Agrahara and Suddagunte Palya (SG Palya) was inaugurated on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Governor Sudha Yadav and other dignitaries.

The PM flagged off the stretch at the SG Palya Metro Station, taking Bengaluru’s Metro network beyond the 100-km milestone. With this, Bengaluru Metro is second largest in the country in terms of metro connectivity, after Delhi.

According to BMRCL, passenger services on the line will commence from Saturday, with five trains deployed for operations. Train services on the Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and SG Palya will commence at 6 am from both terminal stations from Tuesday to Saturday.

On Mondays, services will begin at 4.55 A.M from Kalena Agrahara and 5 am from SG Palya, while on Sundays, services will start at 7 am. The last train will depart at 10.50 P.M from Kalena Agrahara and 10.54 P.M from SG Palya.

From Monday to Friday, trains will operate at eight minute intervals during peak hours and 10 minute intervals during non-peak hours. On Saturdays and Sundays, the frequency will be 10 minutes.

The elevated stretch features six stations across its 7.5 km length – Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, Bilekahalli-IIMB, NS Palya-JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva and SG Palya.

The line will connect with the Yellow Line at Jayadeva station, making it Namma Metro’s third operational interchange after Nadaprabhu Kempegowda (Majestic) and RV Road stations. The interchange at Jayadeva involves two Metro lines and a double-decker flyover.