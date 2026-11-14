PM Modi flags off Pink Line, Bengaluru Metro network crosses 100km

BENGALURU: The 7.5-km elevated section of Namma Metro’s Pink Line running between Kalena Agrahara and Suddagunte Palya (SG Palya) was inaugurated on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Governor Sudha Yadav and other dignitaries.
The PM flagged off the stretch at the SG Palya Metro Station, taking Bengaluru’s Metro network beyond the 100-km milestone. With this, Bengaluru Metro is second largest in the country in terms of metro connectivity, after Delhi.
According to BMRCL, passenger services on the line will commence from Saturday, with five trains deployed for operations. Train services on the Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and SG Palya will commence at 6 am from both terminal stations from Tuesday to Saturday.
On Mondays, services will begin at 4.55 A.M from Kalena Agrahara and 5 am from SG Palya, while on Sundays, services will start at 7 am. The last train will depart at 10.50 P.M from Kalena Agrahara and 10.54 P.M from SG Palya.
From Monday to Friday, trains will operate at eight minute intervals during peak hours and 10 minute intervals during non-peak hours. On Saturdays and Sundays, the frequency will be 10 minutes.
The elevated stretch features six stations across its 7.5 km length – Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, Bilekahalli-IIMB, NS Palya-JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva and SG Palya.
The line will connect with the Yellow Line at Jayadeva station, making it Namma Metro’s third operational interchange after Nadaprabhu Kempegowda (Majestic) and RV Road stations. The interchange at Jayadeva involves two Metro lines and a double-decker flyover.
The elevated section was developed at a cost of around Rs 3,470 crore. The Pink Line is expected to benefit commuters travelling from south Bengaluru to other parts of the city, including areas already connected by the Metro network. The corridor will also improve connectivity to IIM Bangalore, several educational institutions and major business, technology and commercial hubs across the city.
Additionally, BMTC, in coordination with BMRCL, has facilitated the installation of LED displays providing real-time bus arrival information at Tavarekere and IIMB Metro stations on the Pink Line. The facility will allow Metro commuters to view the estimated time of arrival (ETA) of BMTC buses operating from nearby bus stops through LED display boards at the stations. The information is made available through API-based data integration and sharing between BMTC and BMRCL.
CM urges PM to ensure costs are fairly shared 50:50
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce a more equitable Centre-State funding mechanism for Metro projects, expedite approvals and share the financial burden of infrastructure development.
Speaking at the inauguration of Namma Metro’s Pink Line at IIM Bangalore, he said Bengaluru aims to expand its Metro network to 500 km in the coming years. He pointed out that despite Metro projects being structured as 50:50 partnerships, Karnataka bears additional costs, including land acquisition, utility shifting, taxes, foreign loan repayments and cost escalations.
He sought time-bound approvals, regular reviews under the PRAGATI mechanism and equitable sharing of operational losses and foreign exchange risks. He also proposed affordable rupee-denominated loans and a national technical institution to streamline project approvals, promote indigenous technology and ensure passenger safety.
B’luru Development Minister seeks nod for Orange Line
In a video message, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said Karnataka aims to expand Bengaluru’s Metro network to over 400 km, stressing the need for greater Centre-State cooperation. He said the State has added 31.8 km since 2023, including the newly inaugurated 7.5-km Pink Line elevated stretch.
The network is expected to reach 176 km with the upcoming Pink and Blue Line sections. He urged the Centre to approve the proposed Orange Line from Sarjapura to Hebbal and provide greater financial assistance, noting that Karnataka bears 84% of Metro project costs.
PM, CM share light moments during inauguration
The PM reached the SG Palya Metro Station accompanied by CM DK Shivakumar, Governor Sudha Yadav, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and other dignitaries. He was briefed on the features of the Jayadeva interchange, which integrates two Metro lines with a double-decker flyover.
He then walked into the station and approached the ticket counter to purchase a token for his Metro ride. As he bought the token, Modi and Shivakumar shared a light hearted moment, with both leaders seen laughing as they purchased their tickets at the counter.
Following this, the PM and the CM jointly flagged off the train and travelled by Metro to IIMB station in Bilekahalli. Before entering the station, the PM also held a brief roadshow, where members of the public showered flowers and raised slogans cheering him.