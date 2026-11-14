PM Modi hails COSMOS, calls it extraordinary experience

MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the state-of-the-art COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium would inspire young minds to explore the mysteries of the universe and contribute to India’s growing scientific achievements.
Speaking after dedicating COSMOS-Mysuru, India’s first LED Dome Planetarium, to the nation, Modi said the facility would add a new chapter to India’s scientific journey and provide students and researchers with opportunities to develop scientific curiosity and pursue new discoveries.
Drawing a parallel between the Viveka Smaraka, which he had inaugurated in Mysuru recently, and COSMOS-Mysuru, Modi said the two institutions conveyed a profound message about India’s traditions of spirituality and science.
While Viveka Smaraka inspired people to look within and seek spiritual knowledge, COSMOS encouraged them to look towards the skies and understand the vast universe.
“India’s traditions of spirituality and science have always progressed together,” he said, recalling the contributions of ancient Indian astronomers Aryabhata, Varahamihira, Bhaskaracharya and Neelakantha Somayaji, who made significant discoveries and complex calculations without modern instruments and technology.
Speaking of Mysuru’s legacy of promoting education and research, he recalled that the University of Mysore was established during the reign of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the Wadiyar family played an important role in laying the foundation for the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.
Congratulating the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, University of Mysore, government departments and those associated with the project, Modi described COSMOS as an extraordinary experience.
Referring to India’s achievements in international science competitions, he said five Indian students participated in the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Vietnam this year, four won gold medals and one got silver. “When young people are provided with opportunities, resources, technology, tools and institutional support, they achieve remarkable milestones,” Modi said.
Highlighting India’s progress in space exploration over the past decade, Modi cited the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission and Aditya-L1 solar observatory. He said the opening up of the space sector had created new opportunities for private companies and startups, enabling young entrepreneurs to develop rockets, launch satellites and undertake activities previously unprecedented in India.
Similarly, real-time train tracking systems developed by Railways and ISRO enabled passengers to check train locations and arrival times. Satellite data was also being used to estimate crop yields and determine insurance claims, he said. “Science for Society is our approach. Satellites are reaching new heights in space, and improving the lives of people on Earth,” he added.
Referring to the `1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation scheme launched last year, Modi said it would ensure adequate funding for researchers and help translate new technologies into practical applications. He called for greater participation of school and college students at COSMOS. “Some of the children who visit COSMOS today may return one day with new discoveries about the universe. That will be the greatest success of this planetarium,” he said.