PM Modi hails COSMOS, calls it extraordinary experience

MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the state-of-the-art COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium would inspire young minds to explore the mysteries of the universe and contribute to India’s growing scientific achievements.

Speaking after dedicating COSMOS-Mysuru, India’s first LED Dome Planetarium, to the nation, Modi said the facility would add a new chapter to India’s scientific journey and provide students and researchers with opportunities to develop scientific curiosity and pursue new discoveries.

Drawing a parallel between the Viveka Smaraka, which he had inaugurated in Mysuru recently, and COSMOS-Mysuru, Modi said the two institutions conveyed a profound message about India’s traditions of spirituality and science.

While Viveka Smaraka inspired people to look within and seek spiritual knowledge, COSMOS encouraged them to look towards the skies and understand the vast universe.

“India’s traditions of spirituality and science have always progressed together,” he said, recalling the contributions of ancient Indian astronomers Aryabhata, Varahamihira, Bhaskaracharya and Neelakantha Somayaji, who made significant discoveries and complex calculations without modern instruments and technology.

Speaking of Mysuru’s legacy of promoting education and research, he recalled that the University of Mysore was established during the reign of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the Wadiyar family played an important role in laying the foundation for the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.

Congratulating the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, University of Mysore, government departments and those associated with the project, Modi described COSMOS as an extraordinary experience.