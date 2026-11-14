Tiger waste on human bodies angers activists

BENGALURU: Somewhere in a forest, a bureaucratic rulebook imagines a forester in a tiger mask and striped work robes, doused in big-cat urine and faeces, moving towards an orphaned cub. Conservationists say the picture is less wildlife science and more indignity.

The instruction comes from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change.

Its ‘standard operating procedure’ for handling orphaned or abandoned cubs and old, injured tigers in rewilding (rehabilitation) centres says handlers must wear a tiger mask and striped clothing “smeared with tiger urine and faeces” to minimise human imprinting “to the extent possible”.

This has drawn strong opposition from all quarters, particularly as the Karnataka state government has approved the creation of the state’s first rewilding centre – a peri-forest environment to house captured tiger cubs before they are released into the wild.

Conservationists and wildlife experts view this SOP as “inhuman”, similar to the practice of manual scavenging in which workers manually clean, carry, dispose of, or handle human excreta (night soil) and raw sewage without proper mechanical equipment or protective gear.

They pointed out that if this directive is implemented in Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha Tiger Reserve, where the country’s first re-wilding centre has been set up, it should be stopped immediately.