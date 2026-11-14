Two years on, Bengaluru’s child welfare committees await full-time members

BENGALURU: Despite being one of the country’s fastest-growing cities, Bengaluru continues to struggle with several child protection challenges, including child labour, child begging and POCSO cases.

However, the city’s mechanism to address these issues has been severely weakened, with its five Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) functioning without full-fledged members for over the last two years. And interestingly, the state is without a minister for Women and Child Welfare.

Karnataka has 36 CWCs. These are statutory quasi-judicial bodies constituted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Each CWC has five members, including a chairperson. Bengaluru, which had only three CWCs until 2024, was sanctioned two additional committees.

The five CWCs in Bengaluru--North, South, East, West and Central--are, however, run by in-charge members. These CWCs are responsible for ensuring the care, protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of children in need of protection.

In the absence of dedicated members, these committees are currently being managed by members from neighbouring districts including Bengaluru South (Ramanagara), Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru and other districts.

These members visit Bengaluru only on a few days of the week, even though CWCs are required to conduct sittings at least five days a week.

On some days, hearings reportedly take place with just two members, with the third member’s signature obtained later. This temporary arrangement has raised concerns over delays in handling cases and taking crucial decisions concerning vulnerable children.