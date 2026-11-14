‘Whiskers and Tails’: Bengaluru class 2 student turns author with anthology

BENGALURU: Siri Soraba, a Class 2 student of a city school, has achieved the remarkable feat of writing a book at just seven years of age. Launched in the city on Friday, her book titled ‘Whiskers and Tails’ is an anthology of six whimsical short stories that deal with friendship and hope. Siri has also illustrated the book herself.

“The stories focus on animals, vampires who refrain from drinking blood, and magic. They speak about looking at our world with less of cynicism and more of hope,” said Kalashree Anand, Siri’s mother.

According to Kalashree, both Siri and her brother Vihaan got the gift of writing from their grandfather, Venugopala Soraba, who wrote in English and Kannada.

“Vihaan, who is five years older than Siri, started writing when he was four years old. Siri was inspired by her brother, and there began her writing journey as well,” she said.