Belagavi: Jarkiholi bats for better prices for cane farmers

BELAGAVI: While endorsing the higher prices offered to sugarcane farmers by some sugar factories in Belagavi, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said on Saturday, the government wants sugarcane farmers to get better prices for their produce and there is no objection to financially strong sugar factories offering higher rates.

Jarkiholi said mills differ in their sugar production, cane recovery, sugar sale prices and overall financial position. And therefore, expecting all factories to offer an identical price would not be realistic.

Referring to the recent negotiations between cane farmers and factory owners in Belagavi, the minister said the formula worked out during the discussions had fixed a base price of Rs 3,600 per tonne.

The rates announced by individual factories now do not significantly differ from the framework agreed upon earlier, he said.