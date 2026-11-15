Bengaluru: Love of PCMB turned teen into offender?

BENGALURU: The 17 year-old first-year PU student had scored 93 per cent in CBSE, and was determined to improve his score in PUC with his favourite subjects Physics, Chemistry, Math and Biology (PCMB).

Today, he is the newest entrant to the Special Home for Children in Conflict with Law in the city run by an NGO, ECHO. The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) recently ordered him to undergo three years of institutional reformation and rehabilitation for killing his father and sister, and attempting to murder his mother under Section 18(1)(g) of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015.

Hemanth (name changed) had pleaded guilty before the JJB. He bears a deep scar on his neck after he cut his vocal cords in an attempt to end his life after he murdered his older sister and father, and grievously injured his mother, thinking that she too had died.

Poor performance took toll on PU student

As luck would have it, he survived and so did his mother. She has been rendered incapacitated with 87 stitches on her person and the darkest memory of that June night this year, which changed their lives forever. He speaks less but his story, no words can do justice to.

Hemanth, from Koppal Rural district, was academically bright and unlike many of his peers, wanted to pursue higher studies with PCMB combination and scale greater heights. With 93 per cent, he hoped to get admission in a good college.

“His family insisted that instead of Biology, Hemanth should opt for Computer Science and take up PCMC in PU since his sister was doing her graduation with PCMB as core subjects. He resisted and begged them many times to let him study PCMB.