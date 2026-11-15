DKS says Mekedatu is Karnataka’s right, seeks TN’s cooperation

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project is Karnataka’s right and it is their duty to implement the project in line with the Supreme Court’s directive.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the CM said instead of opposing the project, Tamil Nadu should send a delegation to the state, and they will explain its benefits to the neighbouring state.

The state government will not back down at any stage when it comes to safeguarding the state’s interests, the CM asserted while responding to opposition to the project from Tamil Nadu Congress President Manickam Tagore and other leaders.

“Anyone is free to oppose it, but Tamil Nadu must also recognise that this is our state and our right. If they wish, let them send a delegation. I am prepared to take them to the dam site and walk them through the project,” he said.

Terming Tamil Nadu leaders’ opposition to the project as purely political, the CM said everyone must respect the law of the land and abide by the Supreme Court’s order. The CM said Karnataka will honour Tamil Nadu’s right to receive 177 tmcft of water, while protecting the state’s rights.