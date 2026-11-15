Health activists to go on strike in Bengaluru from November 17

BENGALURU: Accredited social health activists from across the state will launch an indefinite protest at Freedom Park from November 17, seeking a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000, mobile phones and other benefits.

Announcing this on Saturday, the Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha alleged that the state government has not fulfilled their long-pending demands despite repeated representations.

The sangha said health activists have been providing essential healthcare services at the grassroots for over 18 years, often working for six to eight hours a day and remaining available round-the-clock.

However, their payments continue to be largely incentive-based, leaving them financially insecure. It pointed out that other states provide higher fixed honorarium.

The sangha has placed seven major demands before the government. They include a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 for health activists, good quality mobile phones and recharge allowances, six months' paid maternity leave, stop assigning duties unrelated to the health department, reinstatement of facilitators whose services were withdrawn from February 25, 2025, along with appropriate remuneration, and payment of pending dues, including the additional monthly incentive of Rs 1,500 for 2024-25.