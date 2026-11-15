Help secure Karnataka’s enhanced quota for SCs, STs: CM Shivakumar to PM Modi

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include Karnataka’s enhanced SC/ST reservation law in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution and secure constitutional protection for it.

In a letter to the PM, Shivakumar stated that the aspirations of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities that have waited for generations for greater opportunities, deserve “our sincere commitment”.

For nearly seven decades since 1958, the reservation percentages for these communities remained unchanged, notwithstanding the increase in their population, the inclusion of additional communities in the scheduled lists, and the continuing challenges of social and educational disadvantage.

The SCs and STs constituted approximately 17.15% and 6.95%, respectively, of Karnataka’s population as per the 2011 Census, the CM stated.

Shivakumar stated that enhancing reservation for the SCs from 15% to 17% and for the STs from 3 to 7% in education and public employment was based on the recommendations of a Commission headed by Justice HN Nagamohan Das.

Karnataka enacted the law in 2022, which received the governor’s assent in January 2023.

The High Court of Karnataka, in its judgment on October 12, 2026, struck down the enhanced reservation provisions, observing that the aggregate reservation of 56% exceeded the 50% ceiling.

The judgment also examined the requirement of consultation with the National Commissions for the SCs and STs under Articles 338(9) and 338A(9). “Our government respects the judiciary and is pursuing the appropriate appellate remedy before the Supreme Court,” the CM said.