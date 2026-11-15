Karnataka: Counselling for 222 govt college principals soon

BENGALURU: The Department of Collegiate Education will conduct counselling for 222 candidates appointed as principals of Government First Grade Colleges within a week and issue placement orders based on their seniority in the final selection list.

The appointments will initially be for a tenure of five years, which can be extended by another five years based on a performance appraisal by a committee constituted by the state government, according to the appointment order issued by the Higher Education Department.

Professors and associate professors who were serving in government degree colleges before being appointed as principals will be allowed to return to their original posts after completing the five-year tenure.

However, candidates from private and aided colleges, universities and other institutions will not be eligible to continue as professors or associate professors in government degree colleges after completing their tenure.

Candidates from aided colleges and public universities appointed after April 1, 2006, will be covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and will not be eligible for pension under the Defined Benefit Pension Scheme or the Triple Benefit Scheme.

Financial benefits received during their service will also be withdrawn. The appointed candidates must report to their allotted colleges within 15 days of counselling and the issuance of placement orders.

Failure to join within the stipulated period will result in the cancellation of their appointment orders. No allowances will be paid for reporting to the allotted colleges.