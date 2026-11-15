Karnataka HC asks to examine the policies related to security forces mental health

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court discharged a woman sub-inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from the case in which she was booked for attempting to commit suicide by firing one round from her service pistol at her abdomen, because she was unable to conceive for several years due to severe mental distress.

At the same time, the court advised the Director General of CISF and the Director General of Karnataka to address the mental health and overall well-being of personnel serving in the police and other security forces, in view of this case concerning a Sub-Inspector in the CISF who, by virtue of her official duties, had access to a service firearm which she used in an attempt to take her own life.

The court called upon the concerned authorities to examine their existing policies and take appropriate steps to strengthen the mental health and welfare measures for personnel serving in the armed forces, police and other security organisations, while also ensuring the safe and responsible use of firearms.

Holding that Section 115 of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017 does not repeal or efface Section 309 of the IPC (attempt to commit suicide), but it displaces the operation of Section 309 in respect of a person who has attempted to commit suicide and is presumed to be under severe stress, the court ruled that the presumption under Section 115 of the Act is required to be considered by the investigating officer during the course of investigation and while deciding whether to file a charge sheet under Section 309 of the IPC.

The Magistrate is equally required to consider the said presumption while deciding an application for discharge under Section 239 of the CrPC. However, the Magistrate does not consider the effect of the statutory presumption or examine whether the prosecution material contains anything capable of rebutting it.