Kidwai to get 200-bed facility: CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday announced plans to construct an additional 200-bed facility at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology and extend cancer treatment services to districts, including Mysuru, Ballari, Raichur, Tumakuru and Kalaburagi.

Expressing concern over the increasing incidence of cancer among very young children, he said the government would take necessary measures to prevent and control the disease.

Visiting Kidwai on the occasion of Children’s Day, Shivakumar interacted with children undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital’s Kapoor ward and general ward. He enquired about their health, treatment and food facilities and offered words of encouragement to the young patients. He also distributed chocolates and drawing books.

The Chief Minister spoke to the children about their hometowns and ambitions. He reassured them they should not lose hope and would recover.

He also interacted with mothers accompanying their children and enquired whether they were receiving adequate facilities and whether anyone was demanding money from them.

The mothers had requested three acres of land and wards to accommodate those staying with their children during treatment. Shivakumar said the government would examine their request.

He said nearly 3.5 lakh patients visit Kidwai annually, with around 1,000 patients seeking treatment every day. Patients from other states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, also visit the institution. Treatment is being provided free of cost, he said.

The proposed 200-bed facility at Kidwai had also been discussed at the Cabinet level, he said, acknowledging the contribution of philanthropists who had supported the institution by providing funds and buildings.