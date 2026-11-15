Rs 3.83cr sanctioned for single-day Mangaluru cabinet meeting

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government sanctioned Rs 3.83 crore, excluding GST, towards arrangements for a Cabinet meeting held in Mangaluru on September 18, 2026, raising questions over the expenditure incurred for a single-day government meeting.

According to a Finance Department order dated September 17, Rs 3,83,26,700 was sanctioned for various preparatory and logistical arrangements for the Cabinet meeting.

The expenditure covers civil works, hospitality for dignitaries and senior officials, fuel, hiring of additional vehicles, transportation, stage management and other related arrangements.

The Dakshina Kannada Nirmithi Kendra was entrusted with executing the works and coordinating the arrangements.

Interestingly, the government invoked Section 4(g) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, 1999, to exempt the procurement from the provisions of the Act.

The order, issued by the Finance Department’s Expenditure Cell, directed the Revenue Department to ensure that quality services were procured at reasonable rates.

There could also be expenditure through various other departments towards the conduct of the meeting, the details of which are not covered in the order.

The sanction has brought the cost of holding a single Cabinet meeting into focus, particularly in view of the additional expenditure that may have been incurred by different departments.