Sriramulu: Karnataka will see a new CM in New Year

GADAG: Former minister and BJP leader B Sriramulu has said that the state will see a new chief minister in the New Year.

Speaking at a farmers’ event here, Sriramulu said signatures of Congress MLAs are expected to be collected in this regard during the coming Belagavi session. According to his sources, intense discussions are on in the Congress on change in leadership or having a third chief minister, he added.

Sriramulu claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not happy with the leadership in the state. This became known after Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s recent visit to Delhi.

Moreover, there were reports suggesting that Siddaramaiah had expressed dissatisfaction with his close associates in the Congress that he made a mistake by giving up the CM’s post.

He said Shivakumar started offering grants to MLAs after learning that a signature campaign is on to oust him. He claimed that the ruling Congress is only staging a drama to continue in power.

After declaring several districts as drought-hit, the state government promised to provide farmers Rs 2,500 as relief. But only Rs 1,500 had been disbursed. When questioned about this, the government claimed that it will provide Rs 1,000 soon, Sriramulu said.

Stating that there is a provision to provide subsidies to farmers when milk prices are increased, he said in view of fund crunch, the government is diverting public attention by raising the issue of excess ethanol in petrol.

Sriramulu also attended a day-long worship organised at Harti village near Gadag by BJP leader Anil Menasinkai.