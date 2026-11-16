Big pinch: Price rise is hurting, badly

BENGALURU: Individually, a few rupees more for milk, rice, pulses or a bus ticket may appear manageable. However, putting together everyday expenses that make up a household budget are significantly strained in Karnataka.

With drought pushing up food prices and higher input costs being cited to justify increases in essential commodities and public transport fares, households are finding it increasingly difficult to balance their monthly expenses. The squeeze on household budgets is being felt both inside kitchens and on the roads.

The burden of price hikes is being felt most directly by middle class households, daily wage earners and marginalised families, who are having to stretch their budgets to meet the rising cost of everyday essentials.

For citizens, even basic necessities such as food and mobility are increasingly coming at a higher cost. Milk, a regular household purchase, has become more expensive following the state government’s decision to increase its price by Rs 8 per litre from November 1.

A litre, which earlier cost Rs 46, now costs Rs 54, taking the price of a half-litre packet to Rs 27. The revised prices of milk and other dairy products have been determined based on their total solid fat content.

The increase has also come at a time when dairy farmers are facing higher fodder costs, another consequence of the drought, adding to their input expenses.

The price of a 1kg curd packet has also increased from Rs 54 to Rs 68. Ghee has become more expensive, with its price up from Rs 700 to Rs 850 per litre. The price of butter has increased from Rs 700 to Rs 780 per kg, while paneer costs Rs 485 per kg, up from Rs 408.