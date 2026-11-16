Big pinch: Price rise is hurting, badly

BENGALURU: Individually, a few rupees more for milk, rice, pulses or a bus ticket may appear manageable. However, putting together everyday expenses that make up a household budget are significantly strained in Karnataka.
With drought pushing up food prices and higher input costs being cited to justify increases in essential commodities and public transport fares, households are finding it increasingly difficult to balance their monthly expenses. The squeeze on household budgets is being felt both inside kitchens and on the roads.
The burden of price hikes is being felt most directly by middle class households, daily wage earners and marginalised families, who are having to stretch their budgets to meet the rising cost of everyday essentials.
For citizens, even basic necessities such as food and mobility are increasingly coming at a higher cost. Milk, a regular household purchase, has become more expensive following the state government’s decision to increase its price by Rs 8 per litre from November 1.
A litre, which earlier cost Rs 46, now costs Rs 54, taking the price of a half-litre packet to Rs 27. The revised prices of milk and other dairy products have been determined based on their total solid fat content.
The increase has also come at a time when dairy farmers are facing higher fodder costs, another consequence of the drought, adding to their input expenses.
The price of a 1kg curd packet has also increased from Rs 54 to Rs 68. Ghee has become more expensive, with its price up from Rs 700 to Rs 850 per litre. The price of butter has increased from Rs 700 to Rs 780 per kg, while paneer costs Rs 485 per kg, up from Rs 408.
Karnataka, along with Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is among the major producers of paddy and pulses. A shortfall in production across these states could therefore affect supplies beyond the region.
While some of the demand for pulses can be met through imports, Lahoti said India was not self-sufficient in pulses.
Rice, however, could not be imported in the quantities required to meet domestic consumption.
Warning that the situation could turn into a severe crisis for households, he said there were few alternatives to basic food items such as rice and pulses. He also called on the government to take steps to manage supplies and prevent hoarding.
Prof. Krishna Raj, professor and head of Centre for Economic Studies and Policy (CESP) and an RBI Chair professor at Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), said, “India’s inflation is driven by rising costs, including imported inflation, particularly from oil, which increases raw material and energy costs and, in turn, production expenses.
Food inflation rose to 8.94% in October, compared to overall inflation of 6.09%, amid higher taxes, oil prices and food supply shocks.”
Shedding light on how inflation affects citizens, the professor said, “The impact of inflation is not the same across income groups.
Daily wage earners and unorganised workers are hit harder than salaried sections because their incomes do not keep pace with the rising cost of living.”
“Inflation forces poorer households to prioritise essential goods for survival, often at the cost of nutrition, healthcare and their children’s education.
Fixed-income groups, including workers, salaried employees and pensioners, lose out when their earnings fail to keep pace with inflation, while traders and businesses can benefit from rising prices,” he added.
“The government needs to act through fiscal policy, alongside the RBI’s monetary policy, to stabilise food inflation by addressing energy prices and reducing production costs.”
He said that India needs to bring a large section of the unorganised workforce under a social security network, including unemployment insurance or cash compensation, to protect workers against income uncertainty.
PEOPLE’S STORIES
A family of four, one uncertain income, and rising household costs
Indra S @ Bengaluru
For 61-year-old C Suresh Kumar, an auto driver in Bengaluru, keeping his family of four afloat has become an increasingly difficult task as the cost of basic necessities continues to rise.
As the sole breadwinner, he depends entirely on daily earnings, which are uncertain, with some days bringing passengers and others offering little business.
“The price of rice, which was around Rs 52-58 per kg, has shot up to Rs 87 in just a week,” he said. Cooking oil has also become costlier by an average of Rs 30-40 per litre, while milk has added to the burden. Salt, too, has become dearer with price increasing from Rs 20/kg to Rs 30/kg.
The family has now limited rice to one meal a day and switched to ragi-based food for dinner to manage expenses. His monthly earnings of around Rs 18,000 are stretched thin, with Rs 9,500 going towards house rent, besides his daughter’s college fees and his 15-year-old son’s education.
Auto LPG, which costs him Rs 400-500 a day, and vehicle maintenance further eat into his income. Spare parts have become expensive with prices increasing by 40 per cent which is essential in maintaining the auto, he added. “We never went hungry in our village, but in Bengaluru meeting even basic needs has become difficult,” he said.
Price rise strains family budgets
Ramkrishna Badseshi @ Kalaburagi
With 13 members in his joint family, Krishna Hosmani, a plumber, has a tough time in managing the price rise. His brother is working as a driver at Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation and earns Rs 10,000 a month. His sister-in-law, a staff nurse in a private hospital, earns Rs 25,000.
Hosmani earns Rs 20,000. A couple of months ago, the family’s expenditure was around Rs 45,000. Now they have changed the quantity and quality of food. Earlier they used to buy tur dal for Rs 120 per kg, which has become now Rs 160.
“We have switched to masoor dal (chanagi bele). We have cut down use of milk from 1.5 litre to 1 litre. We now buy only essential vegetables and income and expenditure are equal,” he said.
Rising spare parts costs, declining biz hit small auto garages
Tushar A Majukar @ Belagavi
The rising cost of vehicle repairs and declining customer footfall have severely affected small automobile garages, leaving mechanics struggling to sustain their livelihoods, said Vishal Pote, who runs a small auto garage on Yeddyurappa Marg in Belagavi.
Pote said the prices of almost all spare parts, including engine oil, have increased over the past few years.
He said technological advancements in vehicles have also affected small garages, as customers prefer authorised service centres for repairing technologically advanced and expensive vehicles. This has further reduced business for independent mechanics.
Living with his parents, wife and brother, Pote said managing household expenses and paying rent had become increasingly difficult. “Earlier, my monthly turnover was around Rs 50,000, with a net income of Rs 20,000 or more.
Now, although turnover has crossed Rs 65,000, maintaining the same profit has become difficult. We are simply struggling to survive,” he said.
Families left with few savings
Mallikarjun Hiremath @ Dharwad
A physical trainer in Hubballi, who has to support her two young daughters, is finding it tough to meet essential needs. “For the last 10 years, I have been working as a physical trainer in a private school. My salary is Rs 15,000.
I have two daughters. One of them is interested in singing and now she is being trained. Her training fees, school fees, house rent and grocery are adding up to more than my salary.
“Earlier, we used to save Rs 2,000 at the end of the month. Now there are no savings and often I have to borrow money from relatives. For extra income I have started stitching in the house,” she said.
Small bakeries feel the price heat
Ramachandra V Gunari @ Shivamogga
Dinesh, who runs a small bakery at Kallahalli Extension in Shivamogga, is feeling the price heat. He has to support his wife and two children. “Rice, our staple food, has become costlier by Rs 25 per kg in the last one month. For small families this is a huge setback,” he said.
“Ours is a small bakery and we get all the items from the main bakers in the city. They have increased the price of all items by Rs 5 to Rs 14 in the last two months. Sales are down.
As most of the items are perishable, it is hard to keep them for more than two to three days,” he said. It is very difficult to manage both family and business in the present situation, he added.
All at sea amid price rise
Divya Cutinho @ Mangaluru
Leelavathi Amin, a fisherwoman from Mogaveerapatna in Ullal near Mangaluru, earns Rs 9,500 per month — hardly enough to cover her expenses that come around Rs 11,000. She lives with her husband and two children in a tiled house. “Dwindling fish catch has resulted in sharp increase in retail prices of the fish.
Business is also low. Prices of sugar, coconut oil, coconuts, milk, ghee and other essential commodities have gone up drastically. We are forced to cut down even essential expenses. Sometimes we are forced to tap into small emergency savings,” she said.
Her house is damaged as salty seawater seeps through the foundation and walls have developed cracks. “I cannot afford to repair the house with daily expenses increasing day by day,” she said.