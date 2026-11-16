‘Brass to decide on inducting woman into cabinet’: CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: KARNATAKA Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is visiting Delhi on Monday, said that he has brought the matter of inducting a woman minister to the attention of the Congress high command. The party high command will decide on women minister’s induction to the cabinet, he said.

Shivakumar said on Sunday he cannot say whether the process will happen on Monday, but they have mentioned they would call him to Delhi to discuss it.

Shivakumar is leaving to Delhi to attend the book release of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The CM, however, said that inducting women to the cabinet is something that needs to be done.

When asked about if he is following up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Mekedatu reservoir project, Shivakumar said he has already appealed to the Union Government on the matter.

“The Tamil Nadu government knows the truth, yet they continue to oppose it. That is their right and we cannot stop them from voicing it. They have their own team of legal experts as well. As for us, we will push ahead with our work on Mekedatu,” he said.

On his ‘’cordial equation’’ with PM, Shivakumar said as the Chief Minister of a state, he must accord the office of the Prime Minister the respect it deserves.

The PM, too, reciprocates the respect due to a CM, he said. “Let us compete during elections, but right now, I have told him that we should work together for the development of the people,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, the CM said the Congress is gearing up for the Hiriyur bypoll, though the dates are not announced. “Coming Saturday, I am holding Prajaseve programme in Hiriyur to listen to the grievances of the public,” he said.

On the proposed hike in property guidance values, the CM said that no information regarding a revision of guidance values has been brought to his notice so far.