Encroachers try to lay road through lake

BENGALURU: Despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order for protection of 500-acre Yele Mallappa Chetty (YMC) lake in East Bengaluru two years ago, an alleged unauthorised road has come up inside the lake.

The Minor Irrigation Department officials, however, say that in two months, the remaining fencing work of 2.6 km, of 9 km, will be completed and protection to the water body will be assured.

“Three months ago, encroachers had dumped soil and debris and attempted to make roads. The Avalahalli police were informed. On seeing the police, the miscreants fled the spot and vehicles were seized. But it is yet to be knows who these encroachers are,” said an official from Minor Irrigation Department.

Jagan Kumar, petitioner in the case against encroachments, said pollution and sad state of affairs dog the 500-acre water body. He said that despite the NGT Chennai Bench order to revive lake, the officials here have failed to discharge their obligatory responsibility.

The petitioner had made Minor Irrigation Department as respondent, as the tank is under their custody.

“This illegal infrastructure is being rapidly laid down with heavy machinery. The sole purpose of this road is to facilitate, connect, and commercialise the newly formed residential layouts, apartments, and illegal industrial sheds that have cropped up within the lake area,” said Kumar.

“Stone jelly also have been dumped near Medahalli side. Its now a kaccha road on lake. If these officials sit doing nothing, the tar will also arrive to compete illegal road,” he said.