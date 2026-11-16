Karnataka: Drought delays migratory birds’ visit to and sanctuaries this winter

GADAG: The number of migratory birds visiting Magadi Bird Sanctuary in Gadag district and Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve in Vijayanagara district has declined significantly this year due to drought conditions and reduced water availability.

Only around 300 birds have been spotted in Magadi in the second week of November, compared to nearly 2,000 last year. Ankasamudra sanctuary, which attracts over 35,000 birds belonging to nearly 240 species annually, recorded a drop of nearly 25,000 birds and around 50 species this year.

Bird researchers say migratory birds sense changes in the ecosystem and several birds coming in from foreign countries change their paths through aerial scouting.

Before settling into a particular wetland, birds study food availability and other facilities, which explains why the numbers dropped this season. Drought may pose a threat to the winged guests as many farmers have halted agricultural work and birds may struggle for food.

Magadi Bird Sanctuary, located along Gadag-Lakshmeshwar Road, got the Ramsar site tag in February 2024, and thousands of birds come here from Europe, Mongolia, UK, Sri Lanka and other countries.

The Eurasian spoonbill, ruddy shelduck, white-necked stork, spot-billed duck, grey duck, white ibis, painted stork, grey heron, white-necked stork, scaup duck, little cormorant and bar-headed goose visit Magadi in the thousands.

Bird watchers and photographers are now visiting Magadi Lake to take photographs and forest department staff has arranged monoculars and binoculars for the public at the watch tower in the premises of Magadi lake.

Gadag DCF Santoshkumar Kenchappanavar said birds are slowly coming in, and their numbers may increase by the month-end.

“Due to the drought and shortage of water in the wetland, bird arrivals have declined considerably. Water availability is essential for their feeding, nesting and breeding activities,” a forest official said.