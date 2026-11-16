Karnataka government faces test over anti-conversion, cattle slaughter laws

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Winter Session of the Legislature, beginning on December 2 in Belagavi, the Congress government in Karnataka is facing renewed pressure to repeal the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, popularly known as the Anti-Conversion Act, and the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, with minority organisations demanding their withdrawal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) strongly opposing any rollback. Demand for restoration of Muslim quota adds to the pressure on the State Government.

The competing demands have placed Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in a politically sensitive position ahead of the session.

The issue gained momentum following a convention-cum-protest rally organised by the Voice of Minorities and the Oppressed Sections of Karnataka at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on November 12. Representatives of Christian and Muslim organisations,

Dalit groups, farmers’ organisations and civil rights activists participated in the gathering and submitted a memorandum to the government demanding repeal of both laws, restoration of the 4% Muslim reservation under Category 2B and stringent action against hate speech and communal violence. It also sought a separate 1% reservation for disadvantaged Christians.

On the Anti-Conversion Law, minority organisations, led by Archbishop Peter Machado, contend that its provisions interfere with freedom of conscience, individual autonomy, privacy and the right of consenting adults to choose their faith and life partners.