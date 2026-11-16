Karnataka government faces test over anti-conversion, cattle slaughter laws

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Winter Session of the Legislature, beginning on December 2 in Belagavi, the Congress government in Karnataka is facing renewed pressure to repeal the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, popularly known as the Anti-Conversion Act, and the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, with minority organisations demanding their withdrawal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) strongly opposing any rollback. Demand for restoration of Muslim quota adds to the pressure on the State Government.
The competing demands have placed Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in a politically sensitive position ahead of the session.
The issue gained momentum following a convention-cum-protest rally organised by the Voice of Minorities and the Oppressed Sections of Karnataka at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on November 12. Representatives of Christian and Muslim organisations,
Dalit groups, farmers’ organisations and civil rights activists participated in the gathering and submitted a memorandum to the government demanding repeal of both laws, restoration of the 4% Muslim reservation under Category 2B and stringent action against hate speech and communal violence. It also sought a separate 1% reservation for disadvantaged Christians.
On the Anti-Conversion Law, minority organisations, led by Archbishop Peter Machado, contend that its provisions interfere with freedom of conscience, individual autonomy, privacy and the right of consenting adults to choose their faith and life partners.
They argue that mandatory declarations before district authorities and post-conversion reporting requirements expose ordinary religious practices, prayer meetings and charitable activities to suspicion and criminal proceedings.
He urged the Congress government to honour its electoral commitments, cautioning that the community’s trust in the party in the next election would depend on the fulfilment of the assurances made ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.
However, the VHP Karnataka Dakshin unit, in a representation issued on November 7, urged the government not to repeal or dilute either legislation and demanded their strict enforcement.
The VHP argues that the legislation is religion-neutral and only prohibits conversions through force, fraud, coercion, undue influence or allurement.
Citing the Supreme Court’s 1977 judgment in Rev. Stanislaus vs State of Madhya Pradesh, it maintains that the right to propagate religion under Article 25 does not include a fundamental right to convert another person through coercive or fraudulent means.
The organisation has also cited the Congress government led by Virbhadra Singh in Himachal Pradesh, which enacted an Anti-Conversion Law in 2006, arguing that such legislation has continued under governments of different political affiliations.
It contends that preventing unlawful conversions and maintaining public order are constitutional responsibilities.
The second major demand concerns restoration of the 4% Category 2B reservation for Muslims. The previous BJP government discontinued the arrangement and redistributed the share between the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities.
Minority organisations argue that the decision deprived a socially and educationally disadvantaged community of opportunities in education and public employment.
On the cattle slaughter legislation, farmers, Dalit organisations and traders contend that restrictions have burdened small farmers with the cost of maintaining unproductive cattle and affected rural livelihoods, cattle transportation and the meat industry.
They have also raised concerns over cow-protection vigilantism and restrictions on food choices and occupational freedom. The VHP, on the other hand, insists that the legislation is necessary for cattle preservation and the protection of cultural and religious sentiments.
The political challenge for the Congress is compounded by its 2023 election manifesto commitment to repeal laws introduced by the previous BJP government that it considered unjust and anti-people.
The State Cabinet had also decided in June 2023 to repeal the Anti-Conversion Law, but the decision has not translated into legislative action.
With the VHP insisting on retaining the laws and minority groups warning of statewide agitation, the winter session could prove crucial in determining the government’s response.
The Congress will have to balance its commitments to minority rights and secular governance against the possibility of political mobilisation by groups opposing the repeal ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.
KPCC president B K Hariprasad, addressing the November 12 convention, assured the gathering that the government would fulfil its commitment and restore the pre-2022 position during the forthcoming winter session. “We will honour the promises made to the people.
The amendments brought in by the previous BJP government to the anti-conversion law will be repealed, restoring the position that existed before 2022,” Hariprasad said.
“We have two-and-a-half years left in our tenure. We are committed to implementing the promises made to the people of Karnataka, including the assurances extended to minorities in our 2023 election manifesto,” KPCC spokesperson and Media and Communication Department head Ramesh Babu said.
“The 2022 Act is unconstitutional in my view and the pre-2022 status where there was no law is the right position constitutionally,” said Alok Prasanna Kumar, co-founder of Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.
“The authorities didn’t need any provisions of any law because the idea that conversions cause law and order problems is bogus. It is created by the likes of VHP and such organisations. Government should crackdown on their activities if they want true freedom of religion,” he said.