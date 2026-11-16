Karnataka PSC examination held statewide under tightened security

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Public Service Commission’s (KPSC) Gazetted Probationers Recruitment Exam (preliminary) was held across the state on Sunday.

Following the unfolding of the alleged KPSC scam, security was significantly enhanced this time, including the introduction of the mandatory presence of two invigilators inside every examination hall.

“The two-invigilator system has been introduced smoothly across all centres, and it has improved security considerably. There has not been a single hitch at any centre,” said KPSC secretary K Jyothi.

A candidate, who wrote the exam in Bengaluru, said that she was impressed with the security detail in place this year. The exam was held across 15 district centres, 345 district sub-centres, and 6,192 exam halls.

As many as 1,47,067 candidates applied, 1,14,406 downloaded their hall tickets, 88,450 appeared for the first session (60.14%), and 87,817 appeared for the second session (59.71%).

The exam’s format has been notably revamped since last year. According to the new pattern, candidates were assessed with two papers, both in the multiple choice format, carrying 200 marks each.

More importantly, we have also informed the students what can be worn, what cannot be worn, what constitutes a religious symbol, the timings of arrival, what kind of papers will be given, and under whose presence the sealed covers will be opened.

Everything is being done transparently and stringently,” Home Minister Priyank Kharge said.