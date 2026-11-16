Karnataka RERA orders Rs 5.25 cr payout to builder's villa project default

BENGALURU: The Karnataka - Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) ordered a Bengaluru-based construction firm to refund Rs 4.35 crore plus compensation to a complainant for failing to complete construction of his villa and hand it over within the stipulated time.
According to K-RERA and Builders’ Association of India (BAI), this is the highest amount awarded to a single person as compensation so far.
Hearing complaint number 00751/2024, the K-RERA order dated November 3, 2026, directed Total Environment Building Systems Private Limited to refund Rs 4,35,40,991 received as the principal sale amount, excluding GST and other applicable tax components.
The sum included interest at the rate prescribed under Rule 16 of the Karnataka Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules 2017, which is SBI’s highest Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) plus 2 per cent, until the actual date of refund.
The property in contention is on Sir MVIT College Road in Yelahanka.
The complainant, not wanting to be named, said he had purchased the property paying a total amount of Rs 4.8crore. He had entered into an agreement in 2022 but till 2024, he did not get the completed property in hand.
He waited till 2025, then approached K-RERA and is now entitled to a total compensation of Rs 5.25crore. He said he was taking the refund and did not want the property.
K-RERA Chairman Rakesh Singh said this would be the highest amount awarded so far to a single complainant. However, the details need to be checked.
MS Shankar, general secretary of the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts, a pan-India association for homebuyers, said from 2017 till November 1, 2026, a total of 13,902 complaints have been registered with K-RERA and 12,224 orders have been issued.
Most of them pertain to not abiding to a scheduled timeline to complete the project, and hand over the completed property to the buyer.
Data also showed that while the Revenue Recovery Certificate (RRC) was issued for 2,694 cases valued at Rs 1,253.11crore, recovery was done in 356 cases worth Rs 129.03crore, Shankar added.
BAI Karnataka member S Suresh Hari said the number of cases before RERA is rising, partly because of increased awareness among buyers. While in some cases encashment is offered, in other cases builders make further appeals.
Explaining the procedure, another BAI member said orders issued by RERA are binding, but builders have the option to appeal before the RERA Tribunal and even challenge the order in high courts. Thus, the number of cases is piling up.
Spokespersons of Total Environment Building Systems said they were not fully aware of the case details. “We will have to look into the issue and get all the details of the case,” they said.