Karnataka RERA orders Rs 5.25 cr payout to builder's villa project default

BENGALURU: The Karnataka - Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) ordered a Bengaluru-based construction firm to refund Rs 4.35 crore plus compensation to a complainant for failing to complete construction of his villa and hand it over within the stipulated time.

According to K-RERA and Builders’ Association of India (BAI), this is the highest amount awarded to a single person as compensation so far.

Hearing complaint number 00751/2024, the K-RERA order dated November 3, 2026, directed Total Environment Building Systems Private Limited to refund Rs 4,35,40,991 received as the principal sale amount, excluding GST and other applicable tax components.

The sum included interest at the rate prescribed under Rule 16 of the Karnataka Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules 2017, which is SBI’s highest Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) plus 2 per cent, until the actual date of refund.

The property in contention is on Sir MVIT College Road in Yelahanka.

The complainant, not wanting to be named, said he had purchased the property paying a total amount of Rs 4.8crore. He had entered into an agreement in 2022 but till 2024, he did not get the completed property in hand.

He waited till 2025, then approached K-RERA and is now entitled to a total compensation of Rs 5.25crore. He said he was taking the refund and did not want the property.

K-RERA Chairman Rakesh Singh said this would be the highest amount awarded so far to a single complainant. However, the details need to be checked.