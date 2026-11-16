KPSC reforms: House panel report ready, to be submitted in five days

BENGALURU: The House committee headed by senior MLA RV Deshpande constituted to suggest measures to curb irregularities and bring major reforms in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has finalised its report and is expected to submit it within five days.

The report will be submitted to Assembly Speaker GS Patil. Background verification of KPSC members, chairperson, anti leak system of question papers, time bound examination are some of the recommendations.

“We want our party person, our caste person or anyone who can be in our favour. Now in the report, the Committee has proposed do thorough verification of each of them, we want to ensure, there is no cases against them, no corruption history previously. This is one major step to ensure better administration,’’ sources said.

Deshpande said there are serious allegations against KPSC members and the existing system. “It needs to be reformed with transparency,” he said. The committee held several meetings in last few months. The report is ready.

The Committee has also recommended to introduce UPSC-style annual examination calendar. “The common complaint is that KPSC exams are not conducted on regular basis, like UPSC .

A set of time bound is recommended, every year which month to conduct exams, valuation and interviews will be conducted’’ sources added.