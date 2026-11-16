KPSC reforms: House panel report ready, to be submitted in five days

BENGALURU: The House committee headed by senior MLA RV Deshpande constituted to suggest measures to curb irregularities and bring major reforms in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has finalised its report and is expected to submit it within five days.
The report will be submitted to Assembly Speaker GS Patil. Background verification of KPSC members, chairperson, anti leak system of question papers, time bound examination are some of the recommendations.
“We want our party person, our caste person or anyone who can be in our favour. Now in the report, the Committee has proposed do thorough verification of each of them, we want to ensure, there is no cases against them, no corruption history previously. This is one major step to ensure better administration,’’ sources said.
Deshpande said there are serious allegations against KPSC members and the existing system. “It needs to be reformed with transparency,” he said. The committee held several meetings in last few months. The report is ready.
The Committee has also recommended to introduce UPSC-style annual examination calendar. “The common complaint is that KPSC exams are not conducted on regular basis, like UPSC .
A set of time bound is recommended, every year which month to conduct exams, valuation and interviews will be conducted’’ sources added.
They also recommended the roles and responsibilities of the KPSC Chairperson and members and strengthening accountability in the recruitment process. The recommendations is also about stringent on question papers, right from setting up the question paper to printing and prevention of not getting leaked.
Earlier this year, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has constituted an 11-member House committee headed by Deshpande to suggest measures to prevent irregularities, bring reforms and transparency in the KPSC.
The Committee was an all-party committee, that also included former ministers Suresh Kumar, Araga Jnanendra and others. The Committee invited former chief secretaries, retired bureaucrats, former KPSC members and Chairpersons. They also contacted some of the states where good practices are in, including Maharashtra and Kerala.
Every possible precaution taken to prevent malpractice: Shivakumar
Bengaluru: In an effort to boost confidence in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment process, and preliminary examinations being held across the state on Sunday, CM DK Shivakumar took to X to inform that the state government has introduced multiple reforms ahead of the Gazetted Probationers Preliminary Examination for 319 posts. Officials said strict security protocols are in place, including CCTV surveillance, mobile jammers and deployment of two invigilators at each centre. Authorities emphasised that every possible precaution has been taken to prevent malpractice and safeguard the integrity of the process. Candidates have been advised not to pay attention to circulating rumours.