Man’s fight with wife ends in son’s death in Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by his father when he intervened to stop a quarrel between his parents at Chowdanayakanapalya village in Huthridurga hobli of Kunigal taluk on Sunday.

The accused, Nanjegowda (50), allegedly attacked his son, Sunil, with a crowbar after forcing his wife, Ranjitha, out of the house and locking the door.

Sunil, a Class 10 student at a private school in Kunigal town, died in the attack. According to a source, Nanjegowda, an alcoholic, frequently quarrelled with his wife. He had allegedly assaulted her on an earlier occasion, following which he was arrested and sent to jail. He was recently released on bail.

The couple reportedly quarrelled throughout Saturday night, and the argument continued on Sunday. When Nanjegowda allegedly assaulted his wife, Sunil intervened in an attempt to protect her and stop the fight.

Enraged by his son’s intervention, Nanjegowda allegedly pushed Ranjitha out of the house, locked the door and attacked Sunil with a crowbar.

The incident triggered widespread outrage among villagers and relatives, particularly as the boy was allegedly killed by his own father while trying to protect his mother.

The police rushed to the spot and took Nanjegowda into custody. However, as the police were escorting him to their vehicle, an enraged group of villagers allegedly pulled him out of the police jeep and assaulted him.