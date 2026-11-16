Two reports flag missing traffic study for short Hebbal tunnel in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two technical reports, nine months apart, on the proposed 2.2km Hebbal short tunnel, have both flagged the absence of an Origin-Destination (O&D) study, which is essential to establishing actual travel demand, and assess the project’s utility.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) and BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE) had technically evaluated the short tunnel.

The Final Report of the Technical Committee by BMSCE on the construction of the short tunnel, signed on December 3, 2025, and accessed by TNIE has, among its key observations and suggestions, recommended that O&D studies be conducted using any suitable method.

It further states that a travel demand forecast and mode-split estimates for different user groups, including cars, two-wheelers, buses and freight, are necessary to identify potential beneficiaries.

A mode-wise O-D matrix and projections of the traffic the proposed underpass is expected to carry in future are also required to establish its need and justify the project.

Similarly, the IIT-Bombay study, titled ‘Integrated Traffic Microsimulation Study – Bengaluru Hebbal Flyover and Hebbal Short Tunnel’, dated August 10, 2026, has also called for an O&D survey as part of further studies.