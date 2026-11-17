BENGALURU: ‘Ganga’ is the new abode of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Despite opposition from BJP members and historians, the state government had stuck with its decision to renovate the 160-year-old heritage bungalow, ‘Kumarakrupa’, on Kumarakrupa Road as the official residence of Chief Minister.

The housewarming ceremony was held at ‘Ganga’ on Monday on the auspicious occasion of ‘Karthika Somavara.’ Shivakumar participated in the ‘homa’ and ‘havan’ rituals at ‘Ganga’ before leaving for New Delhi to attend the formal launch of Congress stalwart Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love. The CM is expected to shift to ‘Ganga’ in a couple of weeks.

Sources say that the 12-room, east-facing bungalow, once the official residence of Mysuru Dewan K Sheshadri Iyer, aligns with the CM’s ‘vastu’ preference. Over the last five months, renovation work was going on to make the place more ‘vastu’-compliant.

The building was renamed following a suggestion by Nonavinakere Ajjayya, Shivakumar’s spiritual guru. Earlier the building served as Kumarakrupa Guest House for several years.

The bungalow carries historical value. Mahatma Gandhi stayed here during his visit to Bengaluru in 1927. Many had raised concerns over turning the heritage property into the chief minister’s residence. Earlier, government bungalows ‘Cauvery’ and ‘Anugraha’ had served as chief minister’s residences.

A Government Order issued on Monday stated that ‘Ganga’ will be the venue for official programmes and meetings. The CM will receive dignitaries at the place and will listen to public grievances.