BENGALURU: ‘Ganga’ is the new abode of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Despite opposition from BJP members and historians, the state government had stuck with its decision to renovate the 160-year-old heritage bungalow, ‘Kumarakrupa’, on Kumarakrupa Road as the official residence of Chief Minister.
The housewarming ceremony was held at ‘Ganga’ on Monday on the auspicious occasion of ‘Karthika Somavara.’ Shivakumar participated in the ‘homa’ and ‘havan’ rituals at ‘Ganga’ before leaving for New Delhi to attend the formal launch of Congress stalwart Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love. The CM is expected to shift to ‘Ganga’ in a couple of weeks.
Sources say that the 12-room, east-facing bungalow, once the official residence of Mysuru Dewan K Sheshadri Iyer, aligns with the CM’s ‘vastu’ preference. Over the last five months, renovation work was going on to make the place more ‘vastu’-compliant.
The building was renamed following a suggestion by Nonavinakere Ajjayya, Shivakumar’s spiritual guru. Earlier the building served as Kumarakrupa Guest House for several years.
The bungalow carries historical value. Mahatma Gandhi stayed here during his visit to Bengaluru in 1927. Many had raised concerns over turning the heritage property into the chief minister’s residence. Earlier, government bungalows ‘Cauvery’ and ‘Anugraha’ had served as chief minister’s residences.
A Government Order issued on Monday stated that ‘Ganga’ will be the venue for official programmes and meetings. The CM will receive dignitaries at the place and will listen to public grievances.
Speaking to reporters, the CM said only 10 per cent of ‘Ganga’ has been renovated, preserving the heritage character of the structure. Responding to questions about the expenditure incurred on the renovation, the CM said a major portion of the expenditure had gone towards security arrangements and road infrastructure.
“About 90% of the furniture belongs to me personally. I have used low-cost granite, priced between Rs 60 and Rs 80. I have retained furniture from my house as well as the furniture that was already at ‘Kumarakrupa.’ Some people have also filed RTI applications seeking details of the expenditure,” the CM said.
Asked whether the public would be allowed to meet him at ‘Ganga’, the CM said facilities would be provided for meetings with MLAs and officials.
“Public meetings will be held at the neighbouring ‘Krishna’ guest house, where a separate hall is being constructed for public interaction. It will take another one or two months to complete.
None of us is here permanently. The idea is to make the facility convenient for whoever becomes Chief Minister and ensure that the guest house premises are not left unused,” he said.
It is learnt that the Chief Minister will be inviting all MLAs, Members of the Legislative Council and the MPs from the state to his new home on Thursday.