BENGALURU: The 29th Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) will be inaugurated today in the city, and is to be held till Thursday. IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge held a press conference on Monday, calling it a platform for inculcating “thought leadership”, and not just attracting investments in the state.

“The BTS 2026 is set to be a vibrant meeting point for the global technology ecosystem, bringing together over 10,000 delegates, over 700 speakers, over 140 knowledge sessions across 16 thematic tracks and 13 stages, and around 1,000 startups from 100 cities across India representing over 30 technology and industry sectors. Participants from more than 65 countries are expected to attend this edition, themed ‘AI & Beyond’,” Kharge said.

Kharge also placed special emphasis on this year marking a decade of the state government’s ELEVATE programme, which supports early-stage startups in the state.

The participants at the summit include Defence Research and Development Organisation, ISRO, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), and more.

Academic representatives from the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB) and three branches of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Dharwad, Kharagpur, and Patna – will be present alongside those from others