BENGALURU: With erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells and falling groundwater levels posing challenges to farmers, the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, will showcase drought management technologies and agricultural innovations at its three-day Krishi Mela 2026, which began at its GKVK campus on Monday.

Agriculture Minister PM Narendra Swamy, who inaugurated the event, said drought tolerant crop varieties and dryland farming practices were essential to making agriculture sustainable, particularly as a large part of Karnataka’s farmland depended on rainfall.

He said the government was extending drought relief of up to Rs 5,000 per acre, crop insurance, drinking water and fodder support to farmers.

The minister also released three crop varieties developed by the university – GPU-101, a medium-duration, drought tolerant finger millet variety suited to low water conditions; KBGA-18, a field bean variety with good protein content and yield potential; and MAH-20-45, a hybrid maize variety offering good yield and suitable for fodder use.

He also added that under the Negila Yogi scheme, which is under discussion for implementation, Karnataka is planning to provide financial assistance of Rs 4,500 for farmers who own up to three acres of land to carry out activities such as sowing and harvesting or ploughing using free tractors the government will make available for them.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje inaugurated the agricultural exhibition stalls.

She said scientific research and modern farming technologies were helping improve agricultural productivity and farmers’ incomes. She also stressed the need to develop agriculture as a profitable enterprise through better market access, fair prices, food processing and value addition.

Additionally, progressive farmers and women farmers were also felicitated.