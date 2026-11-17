BENGALURU: With erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells and falling groundwater levels posing challenges to farmers, the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, will showcase drought management technologies and agricultural innovations at its three-day Krishi Mela 2026, which began at its GKVK campus on Monday.
Agriculture Minister PM Narendra Swamy, who inaugurated the event, said drought tolerant crop varieties and dryland farming practices were essential to making agriculture sustainable, particularly as a large part of Karnataka’s farmland depended on rainfall.
He said the government was extending drought relief of up to Rs 5,000 per acre, crop insurance, drinking water and fodder support to farmers.
The minister also released three crop varieties developed by the university – GPU-101, a medium-duration, drought tolerant finger millet variety suited to low water conditions; KBGA-18, a field bean variety with good protein content and yield potential; and MAH-20-45, a hybrid maize variety offering good yield and suitable for fodder use.
He also added that under the Negila Yogi scheme, which is under discussion for implementation, Karnataka is planning to provide financial assistance of Rs 4,500 for farmers who own up to three acres of land to carry out activities such as sowing and harvesting or ploughing using free tractors the government will make available for them.
Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje inaugurated the agricultural exhibition stalls.
She said scientific research and modern farming technologies were helping improve agricultural productivity and farmers’ incomes. She also stressed the need to develop agriculture as a profitable enterprise through better market access, fair prices, food processing and value addition.
Additionally, progressive farmers and women farmers were also felicitated.
Robot scans soil cards, offers crop specific fertiliser advice
A first of its kind in India, Krishi Robot developed by Centre of Excellence on watershed Management, UAS, GKVK, Bengaluru, that scans Land Resource Inventory (LRI) cards and provides farmers with soil fertility details and crop-specific fertiliser recommendations has been developed to make scientific agricultural advice more accessible. According to Dr Pruthvi Raj, who explained the model, this is the first such initiative in India.
The LRI cards are issued by the government after the farmer’s land is surveyed and examined. The robot is designed to function as a village level advisory device, enabling farmers to access soil based recommendations without using smartphones or entering data manually. Farmers can simply show their LRI cards to the robot, and retrieves details on soil properties and nutrient levels. It then provides fertiliser recommendations for specific crops through voice based interaction in the local language.
The model aims to address the digital literacy gap among farmers, those in rural and remote areas who may not be comfortable using mobile applications. The Krishi Robot seeks to take scientific soil information and agricultural advisories directly to farmers, including small and marginal cultivators.
Meanwhile, a Panchkalyani buffalo from the Jaffarabadi breed weighing around 1,850 kg from Gujarat was among the attractions at Krishi mela in Bengaluru, with its owner highlighting its rare breed characteristics and high milk yield. Krishnamurthy of Sri Krishna Goshale, Begur, said it is locally referred to as ‘Pancha Kalyani’ because of five auspicious markings or features such as its feet, tail, head and so on, he said. The four-years-old buffalo weighs around 1,850 kg and produces 12-13 litres of milk, with a fat content of around 7-9%, according to Krishnamurthy. He described the animal as rare and said it had been brought from Gujarat.