BENGALURU: The BJP and JDS are expected to reach a consensus on the candidate for the Hiriyur Assembly bypoll within a week, with both parties keen to field a strong NDA nominee to take on the ruling Congress. The decision is also seen as a test of the alliance’s coordination ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.
Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Monday said neither party would fight over the ticket and that the choice would be made after discussions in a coordination committee, taking into account surveys and the electoral performance of the parties in the constituency.
“JDS has every right to claim the ticket, and we too have the right to seek it. We will not fight over the seat. Both parties will sit together and decide by consensus who should be the candidate,” Ashoka said.
Admitting that the BJP was keen to contest from Hiriyur, he said the party would try to convince its alliance partner. The final decision, however, would rest with the Central leadership.
“We are not making it a prestige issue. We will not be stubborn or obstinate. Let us look at surveys and the votes secured by the parties over the last 15 years before taking a decision,” he said.
Ashoka said a coordination committee would be constituted shortly, with JDS representatives also included. The two parties would work together in the forthcoming local body elections as well, he added.
Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, said there were no differences within the NDA over the Hiriyur candidature.
Speaking to reporters after visiting the Kollur Mookambika temple in Udupi district, he said the alliance would jointly take on the Congress government.
“Our alliance has no differences on fighting the corrupt and anti-people policies of the State government.
We will face the Congress together in Hiriyur too,” he said, adding that the party would not disappoint its workers and would take an appropriate decision at the right time.
Kumaraswamy also acknowledged the BJP’s interest in the seat, saying ground-level assessments should guide the decision.
According to sources, both the parties have been scouting for a consensus candidate and work out the caste equation suiting the Hiriyur seat which has sizable Kadugolla, backward classes, and Kunchatiga-Vokkaliga electorates.
The seat fell vacant following the death of former minister D Sudhakar and his son Suhas is a strong contender for the Congress ticket.
The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the schedule for the bypolls.
The contest for Hiriyur has thus emerged as an important test of the BJP-JDS partnership. Both parties see the bypoll as an opportunity to strengthen the NDA and demonstrate unity before the crucial 2028 Assembly polls.