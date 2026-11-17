BENGALURU: The BJP and JDS are expected to reach a consensus on the candidate for the Hiriyur Assembly bypoll within a week, with both parties keen to field a strong NDA nominee to take on the ruling Congress. The decision is also seen as a test of the alliance’s coordination ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Monday said neither party would fight over the ticket and that the choice would be made after discussions in a coordination committee, taking into account surveys and the electoral performance of the parties in the constituency.

“JDS has every right to claim the ticket, and we too have the right to seek it. We will not fight over the seat. Both parties will sit together and decide by consensus who should be the candidate,” Ashoka said.

Admitting that the BJP was keen to contest from Hiriyur, he said the party would try to convince its alliance partner. The final decision, however, would rest with the Central leadership.

“We are not making it a prestige issue. We will not be stubborn or obstinate. Let us look at surveys and the votes secured by the parties over the last 15 years before taking a decision,” he said.

Ashoka said a coordination committee would be constituted shortly, with JDS representatives also included. The two parties would work together in the forthcoming local body elections as well, he added.